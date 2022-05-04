[NA/EU] Patch Notes Summary - May 4, 2022

Greetings Adventurers,

Here are the latest update details for Black Desert Online on May 4, 2022 (Wed).

Artifact/Lightstone Inventory

An artifact inventory applied to the entire Family was added so you can now manage and keep your artifacts and lightstones separately. We developed this inventory with the purpose of adding a separate space that allows you to manage artifacts and lightstones without taking up your existing inventory, also taking into consideration the greater variety of artifacts and lightstones to be added in the future.

The inventory was created so that you can store up to 30 artifacts, and for lightstones, each one stored will be stacked and displayed similarly to the "Palette" feature.

Additionally, the artifact inventory is shared amongst your Family. All of your characters can manage the items stored in the inventory, but when you infuse or unequip any stored artifacts or lightstones, please take note that you must move them from your artifact inventory to your regular inventory.

Artifacts and lightstones were updated in hopes of providing great variety to how you enjoy the game. We are considering upgrading presets and other functions to broaden utilization in addition to the update of new artifacts and lightstones, so we hope you look forward to it. Thank you.

● Added an artifact inventory which allows you to store artifacts and lightstones separately from your regular inventory.

The artifact inventory applies to your entire Family.

You can use it via the "Artifact Inventory" button on the bottom of the Inventory UI.

The same items will be stacked and take up a single slot, which will enable you to easily check the quantities of a single type of item.

Small icons for lightstones will be displayed so you can get an idea of the current infused artifacts in the inventory without having to check the tooltips.

You can use the filter on the bottom to look for fire, earth, wind, and special lightstones held in the inventory.



The durability of artifacts will now be unlimited, as mentioned during the QNA session of CalpheON Episode 2. There may have been some Adventurers who've used Item Brand Spell Stones due to the immense durability consumption of artifacts. The precious Item Brand Spell Stones that you used will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

● Changed the durability of artifacts to now be unlimited. Due to this change, the durability will no longer be displayed on the durability consumption UI and item descriptions of artifacts.

The Item Brand Spell Stones used on artifacts were sent to your in-game mailbox.

Season Drakania Graduation Begins!

● Fughar, the Crow Merchants Guild Chief Manager, is lending a hand in converting your season character who has completed the Season: Drakania into a normal character.



Details for the Season: Drakania graduation are as follows:



● Added a "Season Special Gift" quest that you can accept and complete via the 2022 Season: Drakania graduation.

You can exchange the Season Special Gift Exchange Coupon obtained from the aforementioned quest for one of the following six special rewards from Fughar.

Preparing in Advance for Drakania's Awakening Weapon

● Added the following so that you can prepare for Drakania's awakening weapon to be released in the future in Season: Drakania.

The Tuvala Pendant has been added. (* The item cannot be equipped but will later be exchanged into an awakening weapon when Awakening is released.)

You can obtain the pertaining item with a season Drakania through a quest via Fughar.

You can obtain a PRI (I) Tuvala Pendant upon completing the "[Season] For the Future - Tuvala Pendant" quest through Fughar.

You can enhance the Tuvala Pendant up to PEN (V) enhancement level.

You can enhance it with Time-filled Black Stones and Refined Magical Black Stones, and repair durability with Tuvala Ores. You can also use Heating on a Tuvala Pendant to obtain one Tuvala Ore.

You can use the Tuvala Awakening Weapon Exchange Coupon to exchange another class' Tuvala awakening weapon into the Tuvala Pendant with your Drakania.

You can convert the Tuvala Pendant from a season item to a normal item by using [Season] Tuvala Awakening Weapon Conversion Stones.

*** The Tuvala Pendant will automatically be exchanged into Drakania's Tuvala awakening weapon when her Awakening is released.

You can obtain the Tuvala Pendant either as a quest reward or by exchanging one Tuvala Ore for a Tuvala Awakening Weapon Box containing the Tuvala Pendant at a blacksmith in any major city (applies to season and non-season Drakanias).**



Item

● Changed the following items to no longer display a world alert and make your character you cheer with joy upon obtaining them:

Bensho's Necklace, Ancient Guardian's Seal, Necklace of Shultz the Gladiator, Witch's Earring, Mark of Shadow, Rainbow Coral Ring, Kagtum Submission Ring, Tree Spirit Belt, Ancient Weapon Core, Blue Whale Meat, Clear Blackstar Crystal, Liverto Weapon Box, and Liverto Weapon Bundle

We placed the “usage” section of the improved item descriptions at the top for this week's update so that you can more clearly see how an item is to be used. Item descriptions that will be updated later will also be improved so that you can check their usage first. Also, the items that already have the improved item descriptions will be revised again after the said change is done being applied.

● Improved the item descriptions for 322 items including Magic Crystals, potions, Enchanted Scrolls, etc.

Quest, Knowledge

The "Barrier of Infestation" content, where you could directly face off against a World Boss, is one of various ways from which you can obtain permanent stat bonuses outside of upgrading your weapon. We changed Kzarka of the Barrier of Infestation to be able to be attempted by a single person as we decided that they can be defeated without the help of other Adventurers.

● Changed the Barrier of Infestation (I to III) quests to a solo quest. The difficulty level was lowered and adjusted, due to the quests being changed to solo quests.



Papua Crinea is both a place designed to put Adventurers' minds at ease, providing a bit of a respite for exhausted adventures, while also inhabited by cute and cuddly Otters and Papus. With transformation scrolls, you are able to turn into a Papu or an Otter and see their stories unfold on this island. To keep to the idea that the islands should serve as a place of "healing," we've improved the "Stoneback Crab" quests in Papua Crinea so that our Adventurers can now complete them singlehandedly.

● Improved the Papua Crinea quests as follows: The [Co-op Daily] Intelligent Stoneback Crab is no longer a co-op quest and is now available for solo questing. Quest difficulty was adjusted to be solo-able by a single Adventurer. [For the Thousand Year War] Intelligent Stoneback Crab quests' difficulty levels were adjusted accordingly. Dumb Stoneback Crabs, Mediocre Stoneback Crabs, Intelligent Stoneback Crabs, Extraordinary Stoneback Crabs, and Bloodthirsty Stoneback Crabs difficulty levels were also reduced.





The increase in Contribution EXP rewarded from quests will also be applied for 183 quests in Valencia, 103 quests in Kamasylvia, and 75 quests in Drieghan, following the previous increase in Contribution EXP rewarded from quests that have been applied for two weeks in other regions. We are planning to apply an increase in Contribution EXP rewards up to O'dyllita and the Mountain of Eternal Winter.

● Increased the Contribution EXP of 183 quests in Valencia.

● Increased the Contribution EXP of 103 quests in Kamasylvia.

● Increased the Contribution EXP of 75 quests in Drieghan.

Conquest War, Node War