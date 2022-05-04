 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Crackpet Show update for 4 May 2022

0.13.3 Update - Tesla towers fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8676032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

We have seen some reports of Tesla towers activation zone being too small, and we've increased it in tis update.

v0.13.3 changelog

Changes:
  • Cockroach the Builder tesla towers activation zone radius increased

Don't forget to grab the most bizarre animal show with a 15% discount sale during Going Rogue: A Festival of Persistance.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1390700/The_Crackpet_Show/

If you wish to go through a huge list of new additions from the 0.13.2 update, check out here:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1390700/view/6106327017818796490

As always, the best option to not miss all the hilarious stuff that’s coming is to join our Discord server:

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself… We may be busy little bees, but you should follow these pages:
Our Facebook with news for you to check - https://www.facebook.com/vixagames
Our Twitter with jokes, gags and rofltastic memes - https://www.twitter.com/Vixa_Games
Our Instagram with hilarious highlights - https://www.instagram.com/vixa_games/
Our "hello fellow kids" Tik-Toks - https://www.tiktok.com/@vixa__games

Changed files in this update

The Crackpet Show Content Depot 1390701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.