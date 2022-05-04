0.13.3 Update - Tesla towers fix

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

We have seen some reports of Tesla towers activation zone being too small, and we've increased it in tis update.

v0.13.3 changelog

Changes:

Cockroach the Builder tesla towers activation zone radius increased

