 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Mini Matches update for 4 May 2022

Imposter Hunting

Share · View all patches · Build 8675852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new game mode is now playable in Mini Matches, in the second major update since launch!

Blend In
Shoot Players
Collect Your Asteroids

This game mode is one of the most chaotic yet. You have to sneakily collect asteroids of your own colour, while trying to blend in with the dozen AI players that are roaming around. At the same time, you'll need to keep an eye out for suspicous movements in the other ships, to catch your opponents red handed and eliminate them.

It's the second imposter mode in Mini Matches, and it's just as exciting (and nervewracking) as the first. If you play it, let me know how you found it in a comment below, or on discord.

Other Improvements

Version 1.2.4 also includes a number of improvements and bug fixes.

  • Fixed bug where game would crash while showing the prompt at the end of the demo.
  • Fixed missing asteroid error when finishing a round of Shoot Only Your Asteroids
  • Fixed crash when returning to main menu from the pause menu.
  • Added workaround for bug in the Steam UI where it would only show DLC instead of full game purchase screen.

Happy Impostering,
Philip

Changed files in this update

Mini Matches Windows32 Content Depot 941891
  • Loading history…
Mini Matches Windows64 Content Depot 941892
  • Loading history…
Mini Matches MacOS Content Depot 941893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.