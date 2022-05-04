Imposter Hunting

A new game mode is now playable in Mini Matches, in the second major update since launch!

Blend In

Shoot Players

Collect Your Asteroids

This game mode is one of the most chaotic yet. You have to sneakily collect asteroids of your own colour, while trying to blend in with the dozen AI players that are roaming around. At the same time, you'll need to keep an eye out for suspicous movements in the other ships, to catch your opponents red handed and eliminate them.

It's the second imposter mode in Mini Matches, and it's just as exciting (and nervewracking) as the first. If you play it, let me know how you found it in a comment below, or on discord.

Other Improvements

Version 1.2.4 also includes a number of improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed bug where game would crash while showing the prompt at the end of the demo.

Fixed missing asteroid error when finishing a round of Shoot Only Your Asteroids

Fixed crash when returning to main menu from the pause menu.

Added workaround for bug in the Steam UI where it would only show DLC instead of full game purchase screen.

Happy Impostering,

Philip