 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

TaleSpire update for 4 May 2022

Patch Notes: Creature Movement Ruler

Share · View all patches · Build 8675549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes the initial version of the Creature Move Ruler. The Creature move Ruler simply attaches to the Creature as you move them, allowing for quicker measurements while going in straight lines. We'll look into iterating on this feature in the future.

It can be enabled in the ruler foldout in the lower right corner.

There is also a fix for a slippery bug causing TaleSpire to crash sometimes when going back to the main menu.

Changes
  • Add an option "Creature movement" ruler
  • Fix a bug that inconsistently caused crashes when returning to the main menu

Have fun!

BUILD-ID: 8675549- Download Size: 18.1 MB

Changed files in this update

TaleSpire Depot Depot 720622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.