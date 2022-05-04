Patch Notes: Creature Movement Ruler

Share · View all patches · Build 8675549 · Last edited 4 May 2022 – 19:26:09 UTC by Wendy

This patch includes the initial version of the Creature Move Ruler. The Creature move Ruler simply attaches to the Creature as you move them, allowing for quicker measurements while going in straight lines. We'll look into iterating on this feature in the future.

It can be enabled in the ruler foldout in the lower right corner.

There is also a fix for a slippery bug causing TaleSpire to crash sometimes when going back to the main menu.

Changes

Add an option "Creature movement" ruler

Fix a bug that inconsistently caused crashes when returning to the main menu

Have fun!

BUILD-ID: 8675549- Download Size: 18.1 MB