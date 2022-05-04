1.0.5.92 is OUT!! Clipboard Import & Export

New feature added : Import from Clipboard & Export to Clipboard
Import from Clipboard : Imports picture you copied to the 'Windows clipboard' into PixageFX.
Note : PixageFX copies the image in the Clipboard to the Clipboard folder under PixageFX Document folder (Default : C:\user\Documents\PixageFX\Clipboard) and automatically imports the file from there.
Export to Clipboard : Copies the image from PixageFX Canvas to the 'Windows Clipboard'.
These features work with any application that supports the Windows clipboard.
Changed files in this update