1.0.5.92 is OUT!! Clipboard Import & Export

Share · View all patches · Build 8675501 · Last edited 4 May 2022 – 09:46:30 UTC by Wendy

New feature added : Import from Clipboard & Export to Clipboard

Import from Clipboard : Imports picture you copied to the 'Windows clipboard' into PixageFX.

Note : PixageFX copies the image in the Clipboard to the Clipboard folder under PixageFX Document folder (Default : C:\user\Documents\PixageFX\Clipboard) and automatically imports the file from there.

Export to Clipboard : Copies the image from PixageFX Canvas to the 'Windows Clipboard'.

These features work with any application that supports the Windows clipboard.