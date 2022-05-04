Celebrating Our First-Ever Seasonal Event

Did you take part in The Great Egg Hunt, Core Keeper’s first-ever seasonal event? From the 13th to the 19th of April, we invited Explorers to scour the underground in search of hidden Easter Eggs that could be used to craft a mysterious Golden Egg. We’ll be taking a closer look at The Golden Egg in this post, so be wary of spoilers if you’re still trying to figure out what it does!

You hunted in the Dirt Biome, the Clay Caves, the Forgotten Ruins, and Azeos’ Wilderness, uncovering four different egg types unique to each area. You even shared your journeys with us on the Core Keeper Twitter and Discord, and we loved seeing where The Great Egg Hunt took each and every one of you.



Image courtesy of Discord user Niloofar#9970

Some of you spent your time collecting as many Easter Eggs as possible, and it seemed a shame that these should disappear. We’d planned on removing the smaller eggs from the game at the end of the event (leaving only The Golden Egg as a permanent feature), but after listening to your requests, we decided to let you keep your Easter Eggs as decorative items all year ‘round!



Image courtesy of Discord user Mayyo#0486

GOLDEN EGG SPOILER ALERT:

Of course, it was The Golden Egg that many of you were after, and it didn’t take long before some of you had uncovered its secrets. For those of you who figured this one out, what was it that inspired you to take The Golden Egg to Azeos’ Wilderness? Was it pure chance or did you make the connection between bird and egg? Whatever it was, by bringing The Golden Egg to Azeos’ arena, many of you managed to spawn the glimmering Awakened Azeos.

Defeating this seasonal variant of the Sky Titan ensures some exciting new loot, including special jewellery, an Awakened Azeos Figurine, and a pair of adorable Radical Rabbit Ears inspired by our very first game, Radical Rabbit Stew!



Image courtesy of Discord user InfinityCorp#5614

These seasonal collectibles are unobtainable anywhere else in the game, and we hope you enjoy them as a reward for taking part in The Great Egg Hunt. Why not use them to become a “bunny lord” like Twitch streamer FederalGhosts did here?

We hope you’re looking forward to more updates from us in the future including plenty of patches/hotfixes and, of course, the Sunken Sea Biome! We’ve not announced a date for this new update yet, but keep an eye on our Twitter and Discord for more info soon.