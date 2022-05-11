LAUNCH DAY!!!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8675099 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 16:06:28 UTC by Wendy

Today we will launch the game on pretty much all consoles! We will also release the game from Early Access and be adding the final act. This game has been almost 5 years in the making and we are incredibly happy with all the support over the years! Please do a new review after we have launched the game. since steam does not care about early access reviews.

What will happen after launch? Our plan is to create a new post-launch patch with more specialized monsters and new difficulty stages.

New Content

Act 3

Cinematic AI videos

Monsters & Combat

Nerfed Spike monster frequency damage

Balanced Blackhole monsters

Improved movement of Elites and some Bosses

Stun lasts longer

Fixed Krampus movement

Final boss bug fixes

Player

Improved teleportation with Keyboard

2 new trinkets to fill the roles of more trinkets early on and a wider variety of stats

You now need to unlock the healing station in the safe zone

Improved gamepad movement upwards

Added more elemental legendary stats

World

Balanced legendary stats a bit

Blood sacrifice does not kill you anymore

Added a lot of cinematic flavour videos you can interact with around the world!

Other

Faster potion refill at save station

Categorized and sound sources

Improved gambling eye

Bug Fixes

Unused Vial charges lost on save

Tweaked

Fixed

Flask and Curse dis

Wrong skill tree title in german for Flask 1

Previous curse not being removed properly

Please give us a new good review for the launch, it will mean so much to us!