LAUNCH DAY!!!!!

Today we will launch the game on pretty much all consoles! We will also release the game from Early Access and be adding the final act. This game has been almost 5 years in the making and we are incredibly happy with all the support over the years! Please do a new review after we have launched the game. since steam does not care about early access reviews.
What will happen after launch? Our plan is to create a new post-launch patch with more specialized monsters and new difficulty stages.
New Content
Act 3
Cinematic AI videos
Monsters & Combat
Nerfed Spike monster frequency damage
Balanced Blackhole monsters
Improved movement of Elites and some Bosses
Stun lasts longer
Fixed Krampus movement
Final boss bug fixes
Player
Improved teleportation with Keyboard
2 new trinkets to fill the roles of more trinkets early on and a wider variety of stats
You now need to unlock the healing station in the safe zone
Improved gamepad movement upwards
Added more elemental legendary stats
World
Balanced legendary stats a bit
Blood sacrifice does not kill you anymore
Added a lot of cinematic flavour videos you can interact with around the world!
Other
Faster potion refill at save station
Categorized and sound sources
Improved gambling eye
Bug Fixes
Unused Vial charges lost on save
Tweaked
Fixed
Flask and Curse dis
Wrong skill tree title in german for Flask 1
Previous curse not being removed properly
Please give us a new good review for the launch, it will mean so much to us!
