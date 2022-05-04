 Skip to content

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt update for 4 May 2022

Hitreg bug = Fixed!

Hello Bloodhunt Community!

Good news, our hotfix update has been approved and we will be pushing it live today at 10:00 CEST.
This update is approximately ~400MB large.

Here are the changes in this update:

  • A fix for the ghost ammo reload / hitreg bug
  • An issue that was causing the PS5 - Founder’s Edition items to disappear after unlocking an item from the Battle Pass, or purchasing items from the store
  • The graphical fidelity settings on PlayStation 5 will by default be set to Performance Mode
  • Overall stability improvements

Known issues:

  • We have identified a rare bug which can cause players to get an empty magazine after a reload has been interrupted. Should it occur, the player will need to reload again.
  • Should you run into any additional issues where an unlocked item disappears from your inventory, please restart your game as that will resolve the issue.

Thank you for your support and feedback and as always feel free to come talk to us on our Discord channel: Discord.gg/bloodhunt

Until next time, see you dusk!

/Sharkmob

