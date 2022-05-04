Kapital: Sparks of Revolution update 1.0.2 is live!

Greetings, mayors,

We’ve received a large amount of constructive criticism from you and now we are working on improving the game according to your feedback. Our ultimate goal has always been for Kapital to be a unique crisis management city builder, where players have to live through the crisis, rather than avoid it. Kapital gameplay was meant to be challenging but not frustrating. We are aiming to resolve balance issues and to provide players with quality of life improvements, while keeping high, but fair difficulty level; and this patch is just the first step, we are working on more, stay tuned!

Fixed an error that prevented some save games from loading

Trees and bushes added to the construction menu

The cost of producing wood was decreased by 20%, while the cost of producing steel was increased by 20% (The cost of producing bricks remains unchanged). This will slightly decrease gold consumption in the early days while increasing gold consumption later on.

Decreased the amount of new residents that arrive in the city early on - based on community feedback

Stats of new residents were increased in order to give players more time to react

Decreased the chance of a large crowd of new residents arriving in the early days

Decreased the time of constructing and upgrading buildings - this should increase the pace of the game

Slightly increased the amount of gold received from feeding hospital patients and prisoners. This measure will slightly decrease the amount of gold required to run the Hospital and the Prison

"Last Chance" quest was removed from Sandbox mode - this should give players more freedom in their actions

New tutorials and notifications were added

Tips & Tricks section was added to the main menu

Various other bugfixes

Thank you very much for your support! Keep playing and enjoying the game as much as possible. Join our Discord to share your thoughts, we are keen to hear them!