Fursan al-Aqsa Update #3 - Build ID 8674818 - May 4, 2022 @ 12:18am

List of Changes:

Added Modding Tools

Added many sample mods including the Easy Mode for noobs :)

Added full Hebrew language localization

Added new higher resolutions display options besides 1080p

Summary:

Since many players are not hardcore gamers, and since I want my game to appeal to as many players as possible, I decided to add an Easy Mode, as a custom MOD (instructions will be published in the game forum on steam), and take this oportunity to release the Modding Tools for the community, alongside many sample and crazy MODs. The Easy Mode increases the player health to 200 instead of 100, increases to 50HP the healing amount of each healthpack, increases to 100HP the extra health given by the body armor, increases to 25HP the health given for each headshot, increases to 50HP the health given for each knife kill and doubles the health for the player's vehicles on the bosses battles. Now with the Easy Mode more casual players can enjoy and beat the game. I tested it too much, and even on the Easy Mode, the game still has it's challenging factor, but now without being too much frustrating for not hardcore gamers.

We all know the importance MODs have for any game, and how it can be a true game changer and a reason for many games staying alive for several years to come. So thinking on this, I decided to release the tools to allow players to create and share MODs for Fursan al-Aqsa.

About the Hebrew language support, since many Israeli players are enjoying my game, I think that this is nothing more than just to allow them experience this game on their language. the game now is fully localized to Hebrew and I even remade the trailers in Hebrew language.