Update V1.025

Hi All.

Just a small update to add a couple of features, the first of which has been asked for a couple of times by the Community.

New: One-Way Magic Resistance

This is a new Advanced Rule setting. When turned on, any units that have Magic Resistance will not resist a spell that has a Beneficial effect when it is cast on them. For example Bandage, Cure Light Wounds, etc.

Note that spells that provide a unit with explicit protection (e.g. Magic Shield), will still prevent ALL SPELLS.

New Combat Sounds: Punch

We have added some more realistic sounds for when a unit strikes an enemy with their fists.

Please let us know if you have any problems with the update and we hope you enjoy the changed features.

All the best.

Ian & Jann