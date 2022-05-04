 Skip to content

NosTale update for 4 May 2022

Devilishly Good!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pick up a specialist partner in our devilishly hot event

Feel the heat in NosTale as we unleash the demons! NosVille isn’t safe while they’re still at large. Are you hero enough to put a stop to their antics?

Running: 4th May (11 AM CEST) until 25th May (11 AM CEST)

You must take on the imps Hongbi and Cheongbi in their raid. The two of them summon little clones of themselves to make your life hell. Put paid to these monsters and pick up a specialist partner card from the raid box!

In the ‘Creepy Imp’ quest you need to send the little devils packing – but that’s easier said than done!

Tip: Regular monsters will drop the handy ‘Cure’ potion during this event.

Raid box

The Hongbi & Cheongbi raid box may contain the new Evil Twin title, as well as eight different gemstones of completion:

  • Blue Founder Hat (7 Days)
  • Ayam (7 Days)
  • Summer Hanbok (7 Days)
  • Rose Hanbok (7 Days)
  • Cellon (Level 8)
  • Ancelloan’s Blessing
  • Angel’s Feather
  • Mysterious Hair Dye
  • Small Ruby of Completion
  • Small Sapphire of Completion
  • Small Obsidian of Completion
  • Small Topaz of Completion
  • Ruby of Completion
  • Sapphire of Completion
  • Obsidian of Completion
  • Topaz of Completion
  • Hongbi’s Specialist Partner Card
  • Cheongbi’s Specialist Partner Card
  • Evil Twin
  • Imp Cudgel Skin (30 Days)
  • Wildflower Bow Skin (30 Days)
  • Uchiwa Skin (30 Days)

Enjoy the demonic event!
The NosTale Team

