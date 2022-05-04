Devilishly Good!

Share · View all patches · Build 8674477 · Last edited 4 May 2022 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Pick up a specialist partner in our devilishly hot event

Feel the heat in NosTale as we unleash the demons! NosVille isn’t safe while they’re still at large. Are you hero enough to put a stop to their antics?

Running: 4th May (11 AM CEST) until 25th May (11 AM CEST)

You must take on the imps Hongbi and Cheongbi in their raid. The two of them summon little clones of themselves to make your life hell. Put paid to these monsters and pick up a specialist partner card from the raid box!

In the ‘Creepy Imp’ quest you need to send the little devils packing – but that’s easier said than done!

Tip: Regular monsters will drop the handy ‘Cure’ potion during this event.

Raid box

The Hongbi & Cheongbi raid box may contain the new Evil Twin title, as well as eight different gemstones of completion:

Blue Founder Hat (7 Days)

Ayam (7 Days)

Summer Hanbok (7 Days)

Rose Hanbok (7 Days)

Cellon (Level 8)

Ancelloan’s Blessing

Angel’s Feather

Mysterious Hair Dye

Small Ruby of Completion

Small Sapphire of Completion

Small Obsidian of Completion

Small Topaz of Completion

Ruby of Completion

Sapphire of Completion

Obsidian of Completion

Topaz of Completion

Hongbi’s Specialist Partner Card

Cheongbi’s Specialist Partner Card

Evil Twin

Imp Cudgel Skin (30 Days)

Wildflower Bow Skin (30 Days)

Uchiwa Skin (30 Days)

Enjoy the demonic event!

The NosTale Team