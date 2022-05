Share · View all patches · Build 8674454 · Last edited 4 May 2022 – 06:26:17 UTC by Wendy

1.1.0 Hotfix Notes

❗ Fixed some cases where some of the achievements were not properly activated.

❗ Fixed the error that didn't unlock new products in the hair shop AJIK HAIR, the clothing shop NICE T.

🐛 Edited/Simplified some parts of the texts in ending scenes which used to overflow the screen and go unseen. It doesn't imply substantive changes in stories.