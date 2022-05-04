This won't be the last update, but it is the last Major update..At least as far as we can tell..

A.P.A

APA is up and running and ready to help the full story is now in the game, this is subject to changes and improvments but for the most part its final.

Campaign

There are now 30 levels in the campaign, the achievement for completing the game without crashing now only requires 30 levels as well.

Leaderboards

I have had to reset leaderboards from level 8 onwards as all the levels moving forwards from there have been changed. This also means a one time reset for your best times. Sorry!

Art - More changes to come!

All the art has had a major overhaul, with more changes to come as I improve it over time.