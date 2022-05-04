[210] JARJACHA UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 8674263 · Last edited 4 May 2022 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy

We've increased the level cap up to 68

New content for Blufan Forest:

• Added new Boss: [Jarjacha]

• Added new creatures: [Morumoni], [Oniomoni Statue] and [Monimoru]

• Introducing the Artifacts:

The artifacts are spell casting items used to support user on combat, these items can be obtained completing dungeons, quests and in-game events.

We've redesigned the [Bee Net]

Players can now see spell description on scrolls and artifacts

[Muhfaz] change(s):

• Death penalty will only happen a single time

• Oggradf Helmets' requirements has been adjusted

• Added new Oggradf equipments

New quests:

• Lv.61: Hit and Dodge

• Lv.66: What a beast!

• Lv.66: Demon Llama

• Lv.67: Filling the Magic Book

"Buy" button's title on shop will change to "Forge" if player is on blacksmith shop

Blacklist change(s):

• We've improved the black list commands' functionality

• You can now block up to 50 players

Hotbar change(s):

• We've slighty improved the hotbar performance in game

• Hotbar will now show value of any type of item

New achievement: [Jarjacha]

Bosses' skulls drop change(s):

• [Master Gumby] skulls drop loot has been increased from 25 to up to 50

• [Master Gumber] skulls drop loot has been increased from 30 to up to 75

• [Bongrim] skulls drop loot has been increased from 100 to up to 250

• [King Gumy] skulls drop loot has been increased from 100 to up to 300

• [King Morburn] skulls drop loot has been increased from 100 to up to 300

• [Dreggardf] skulls drop loot has been increased from 100 to up to 360

• [Lich] skulls drop loot has been increased from 200 to up to 800

• [Fungrim] skulls drop loot has been increased from 200 to up to 1000

• [Jr. Dreggardf] skulls drop loot has been increased from 1000 to up to 1020

• [Mephus] skulls drop loot has been increased from 1000 to up to 1160

• [Anubis] skulls drop loot has been increased from 1000 to up to 1980

[Anubis] change(s):

• HP has been decreased from 820k to 780k

• EXP has been increased from 45k to 56k

Masks' change(s):

• All masks have now one free enhancement slot

• [Developer Glasses] HP/MP bonus has been increased from 10 to 12

• [Gumby Mask] HP/MP bonus has been removed

• [Gumby Mask] END bonus has been increased from 3 to 4

• [Pink Smile Mask] Magic Defense bonus has been increased from 10 to 12

Oggradf's change(s):

• Added [Oggradf's Broken Tooth] as a loot

[Insect Net] attack speed has been increased from 1.4 to 1.42 seconds (Nerf)

Kelm's shop change(s):

• [Seldom Helmet] sale price has been decreased from 20 to 15 trunks

• [Wooden Shield] sale price has been decreased from 30 to 15 trunks

• Added [Kaled's Sword]

• Added [Seldom Pickaxe]

Monsters' balance change(s):

• [Ghost] will not drop [Pulpin Necklace] anymore

• [Boogara] aggressive behaviour has been

• [Oniomonimoru] level has been increased from 66 to 67

Enhancement stones' price has been increased from 100 to 1000 (Giovanni's Jewelry Shop)

[Boogara] is now

We've remastered the Seldom Town music

We've added a new soundtrack: Jarjacha

Several client-side and server-side fixes

Fixed an issue that caused MP Reduction attribute didn't work correctly

Fixed some issues that caused Stalker can not swap master cards' slots

Fixed an issue that caused quest objective icon not shows correctly

Fixed an issue that caused blocked players can send private messages