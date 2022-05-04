[Notice] Store Download Patch - May 4th (iOS only)

Share · View all patches · Build 8673566 · Last edited 4 May 2022 – 22:20:22 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A non-maintenance store download patch has been applied to the iOS version of MIR4 after the completion of the iOS review, to adapt the non-applied patches that were excluded from the Update Maintenance conducted on May 3rd (Tue).

[Patch Details]

Fixed the issue of getting kicked out to the title page while proceeding with the 'The Lost Tome' mystery.

Fixed the translation issue of 'Celestial Lord Kang Shirim' mystery which showed Clue 6 with a language different from the set language.

※ Dragonians who are using iOS need to update their game version through the store after ending the game perfectly.

We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.

Thank you.