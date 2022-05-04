 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 4 May 2022

[Notice] Store Download Patch - May 4th (iOS only)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

A non-maintenance store download patch has been applied to the iOS version of MIR4 after the completion of the iOS review, to adapt the non-applied patches that were excluded from the Update Maintenance conducted on May 3rd (Tue).

[Patch Details]

  • Fixed the issue of getting kicked out to the title page while proceeding with the 'The Lost Tome' mystery.
  • Fixed the translation issue of 'Celestial Lord Kang Shirim' mystery which showed Clue 6 with a language different from the set language.

※ Dragonians who are using iOS need to update their game version through the store after ending the game perfectly.

We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.

Thank you.

