Update 19.5

Patch 19.5! (Live Build)

Generator crash fix!

Shop Upgraded!

Mining sand, dirt and coal updated!

Multiple Items update for use!

NEW BRONZE, SILVER and GOLD Loot containers added in game!

Air Drop Pads added throughout Miolhria for local Air Drops!

Randomize Stats for Tools and Clothing!

Huge Fix! (Miolhrian Plague blocks all experience earned in battle!)

Multiple Pet Stats update based on final stats!

Major wave of (hidden)durability to all tools and clothing!

All Clothing and Tools now have durability and can break!

Basic healing devices now heal poisoning, burn frozen and your pets of passed out statuses!

Multiple Item fixed and added! (Holy Water, Cash Device and Experience Device)

Burned status now has a 50% of lasting on contact or turning into the burning up status!



Updated Base Attack booster and time for all buyable homes!

Being Burned, Frozen and Poison while entering battles will increase enemies damage by (3) per status! (Max 9 for all 3)

New Pets Added to Miolhria!

Kart Animation Updated!



Homes have now been updated!

Updated crafting devices in homes for easier use!

Placing items in homes can now be done with "f" key!

Many other bug fixes for homes updated!

NEW Pyrite Bandit Kart sold at Bandit Trader!

Multiple Items fixes and added to loot found!

Updated Inventory spacing and Text Tutorial!

Full Screen(F4) and Reset(F5) can now be used in game!

New Main Quest(s) and Updated Quest(s)!

UI Updated! (Much needed feedback thank testers!)

More Environmental fixes!

Multiple fixes to capturable pets!

Multiple spawn locations Updated!

New Pets and Crystal Fusions Added! (Update 19.6)

Status Overlay is being added in for testing purposes!

Status Overlay for being Poisoned, Radiated, Burned and Frozen is being tested with this build!(Any Issues please report miolhrians!)

More to come!

...that is all for now Miolhrians!

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company