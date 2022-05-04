 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 4 May 2022

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 8673238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some stuff to "Your relationship..." cards while you're in jail.
You can now only (successfully) invite Irene over once per sleep.
Irene will now join you as a Close companion if you've invited her to the Projects.
Added a maximum Sustenance requirement for drinking horchata at Nana's Mexican.
Prevented Got an app for that? from appearing when you're in jail.

Fixed a problem with delivering Irene's errands.
Fixed missing Irene options on accommodation cards.
Fixed "Open it up" on Open roads using the wrong skill check.
Fixed missing Glare reduction on Aviator shades.

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
