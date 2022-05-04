Patch Notes - v0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8672786 · Last edited 4 May 2022 – 17:06:25 UTC by Wendy

How's it going, you golden gods of grass-grabbing?

Today's patch is a small one, as I'm rather occupied with everything related to adding the brand new, upcoming game mode! As with prior updates, scores should not be affected at all.

"Smol" patch means "smol" post, so let's dive in -

PATCH NOTES

"Movement" Fix

If you were playing on either controller or keyboard, you may have noticed that moving to the extreme sides of the grass would result in strange behaviors with the Hand. This resulted in things like the Hand "shaking", or sometimes getting stuck for a fraction of a second before responding to additional input.

I fixed this by rewriting a portion of the code for these particular input methods.

Vulkan Support for Windows

I enabled Vulkan support for this release (though the default is still DirectX 11). I have no plans to officially implement this, but I wanted to have the option available for testing / troubleshooting purposes.

Until next time, thanks for playing, and happy grass-touching, my friends! ːsteamhappyː