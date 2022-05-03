Update 5 - Balancing and Bug Fixes

Balancing

Cyclone could often out dps other Spirits even without any upgrades, so his base attack speed is going down. This change should make it so that key positioning is now required to get good value out of Cyclone's damage

A few spirits also had some numerical tweaks to make their upgrades more competitive. I'll continue to monitor Spirit performance and if further adjustments need to be made more numerical and mechanical changes may be made

Nerfs

Cyclone - Base strike speed increased to .35s from .3s (This is the time between each strike/spin)

Cyclone - Base attack delay increased to 1.66s from 1.42s (This is the time is takes to start another attack after an empowered strike)

Buffs

Forest Blind Rage (T4L-L) - Cost reduced to 3500 from 5000

Explosive Cluster Bombs (T3L) - Cost reduced to 1800 from 2300

Explosive Cluster Count (T4L-L) - Added 15 damage

Explosive Stunning Explosions 1 (Wind) - Now applies to ELITEs right at tier 1

Explosive Stunning Explosions 3 (Wind) - Added +2 range

Mushroom Sharper Arrows (T1-L) - Added 10 armor penetration and reduced bonus damage to 10 (from 12)

New Mechanic

The Desert Map was an incredibly sharp spike in difficulty compared to all other maps. To alleviate this I'm adding the corrupted blessings mechanic. Corrupted blessings are preplaced divine blessings that can't be unblessed, but you can still place a Spirit on. Let me know what you guys think of these, we could be seeing more maps in the future utilize this mechanic.

*Currently saved versions of the Desert map will not be updated with this change. Please start a new game on the Desert map.

Other Changes

Tweaked the descriptions on some upgrades for further clarity. Note that some upgrades have a ? symbol when you click on the Spirit that gives a longer description when you hover over it. This is currently a temporary solution and a more extensive overhaul will show more stats in the future.

Bug Fixes