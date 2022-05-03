Update 5 - Balancing and Bug Fixes

Balancing
Cyclone could often out dps other Spirits even without any upgrades, so his base attack speed is going down. This change should make it so that key positioning is now required to get good value out of Cyclone's damage
A few spirits also had some numerical tweaks to make their upgrades more competitive. I'll continue to monitor Spirit performance and if further adjustments need to be made more numerical and mechanical changes may be made
Nerfs
- Cyclone - Base strike speed increased to .35s from .3s (This is the time between each strike/spin)
- Cyclone - Base attack delay increased to 1.66s from 1.42s (This is the time is takes to start another attack after an empowered strike)
Buffs
- Forest Blind Rage (T4L-L) - Cost reduced to 3500 from 5000
- Explosive Cluster Bombs (T3L) - Cost reduced to 1800 from 2300
- Explosive Cluster Count (T4L-L) - Added 15 damage
- Explosive Stunning Explosions 1 (Wind) - Now applies to ELITEs right at tier 1
- Explosive Stunning Explosions 3 (Wind) - Added +2 range
- Mushroom Sharper Arrows (T1-L) - Added 10 armor penetration and reduced bonus damage to 10 (from 12)
New Mechanic
The Desert Map was an incredibly sharp spike in difficulty compared to all other maps. To alleviate this I'm adding the corrupted blessings mechanic. Corrupted blessings are preplaced divine blessings that can't be unblessed, but you can still place a Spirit on. Let me know what you guys think of these, we could be seeing more maps in the future utilize this mechanic.
*Currently saved versions of the Desert map will not be updated with this change. Please start a new game on the Desert map.
Other Changes
Tweaked the descriptions on some upgrades for further clarity. Note that some upgrades have a ? symbol when you click on the Spirit that gives a longer description when you hover over it. This is currently a temporary solution and a more extensive overhaul will show more stats in the future.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where blessing hotkeys could soft lock the game (No valid paths)
- Fixed an issue where certain maps would not load their progress state.
- Fixed a bug where enemies would spawn at mach speed
- Fixed an issue where right clicking or pressing escape would not close out of the divine blessing warning
- Fixed a bug where helldrakes burnt using mushroom's fire T3 spore tipped arrows would spawn a giant fire particle
- Fixed a bug where Steam chapter achievements would not unlock
Changed files in this update