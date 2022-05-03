Screensaver font scaling and MacOS steam cloud fix.

I finally fixed Steam Cloud Saves on MacOS. Sorry it took so long. I had to do some things. Like get a mac.

As a tiny bonus, I've added a font size slider to the screensaver modes for all platforms.

Fun fact: the screensaver mode was something I wrote in partnership with the Science Gallery in Melbourne for an exhibit they made on Kind Words. I like to leave it running on an old screen in my kitchen so I can walk by and see people's words of encouragement throughout the day… and so that I know the server is still running and I don't have to panic.

Technical Caveat:

If you used cloud save previously and then started fresh on a mac without cloud save, your old cloud save file may now come back and overwrite your fresh start. Don't worry, the game will detect this and backup your fresh save as kindwords.json1. You can verify that this is what happened by looking for kindwords.json1 in the same directory that the game will display to you when you use the "export" function.

If that happens and you wish to replace your old cloud save with your fresh start, use the in-game option to completely delete your current save. Close the game and then replace kindwords.json with kindwords.json1.

Hopefully this won't affect anyone and I'm being paranoid. But not losing your letters is pretty important to me. As always, reach me at support@popcannibal.com or [discord.gg/popcannibal](discord.gg/popcannibal) if you have questions.