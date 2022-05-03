Update 0.9.4O is live! Fixes, suggestion implementations, & UI Improvements!

0.9.4O
New/Improved Mechanics
Montgomery County firefighter now has separate SCBA & Mask equip options
Readded the radial menu option to stretch a specific amount of lengths and expanded on it
Lengths stretched through the new radial menu options will automatically connect to a discharge on the pump so you don’t have to drop the line to go connect the other end to the truck
Multiplayer
The Role selection menu will now stay open instead of closing when someone spawns a character. This was an issue in larger games when everyone is spawning in and the menu closes as you try to spawn your unit
Fixed a bug where if you grab the line and run to the fire and someone else connects the line for you, you can't spray until you drop the hose and pick it back up
Vehicle Fixes & Changes
Fixed Ambulance AI not responding when using the move to command
Readded doppler effect on EQ2B Sirens
New Q Siren on Rescue 2
New Q Siren on Rescue 9
New Q Siren on Ladder 176
New Q Siren on Quint
New Q Siren on Rescue Engine
New Q Siren on Engine 227
Fixed Mack lights that were squares instead of circular
Fixed Tower Ladder 157 stream spraying backwards
Fixed wheels on Ladder 112
Fixed wheels on Ladder 132
Fixed wheels on Ladder 74
Generic Fixes & Tweaks
Reduced amount of tension needed to pull another length off the hose bed when pulling off more lengths of hose with the mouse
Fixed Middle mouse button of toggle between old & new character camera not always working
Fixed Fire academy residential building doors not working
Added Beacon on minimap for E31/74/5
Added beacon on minimap for Hospital
Fixed ladder 33 Stillwater not spawning
Fixed tree that was clipping through wall at underpass in Central Park
Fixed wall around projects near 49/68 not having physics
UI
You can now drag around the role selection menu like the MDT screen
Increased size of the “Press H” for the patient UI
Made MDT darker blue for those partial & fully colour blind
Added “X” to close scenario menu in Fire Academy
Fixed missing escape/pause menu on Fire Academy
Fixed screen brightness defaulting to 0
Changed files in this update