Update 0.9.4O is live! Fixes, suggestion implementations, & UI Improvements!

0.9.4O

New/Improved Mechanics

Montgomery County firefighter now has separate SCBA & Mask equip options

Readded the radial menu option to stretch a specific amount of lengths and expanded on it

Lengths stretched through the new radial menu options will automatically connect to a discharge on the pump so you don’t have to drop the line to go connect the other end to the truck

Multiplayer

The Role selection menu will now stay open instead of closing when someone spawns a character. This was an issue in larger games when everyone is spawning in and the menu closes as you try to spawn your unit

Fixed a bug where if you grab the line and run to the fire and someone else connects the line for you, you can't spray until you drop the hose and pick it back up

Vehicle Fixes & Changes

Fixed Ambulance AI not responding when using the move to command

Readded doppler effect on EQ2B Sirens

New Q Siren on Rescue 2

New Q Siren on Rescue 9

New Q Siren on Ladder 176

New Q Siren on Quint

New Q Siren on Rescue Engine

New Q Siren on Engine 227

Fixed Mack lights that were squares instead of circular

Fixed Tower Ladder 157 stream spraying backwards

Fixed wheels on Ladder 112

Fixed wheels on Ladder 132

Fixed wheels on Ladder 74

Generic Fixes & Tweaks

Reduced amount of tension needed to pull another length off the hose bed when pulling off more lengths of hose with the mouse

Fixed Middle mouse button of toggle between old & new character camera not always working

Fixed Fire academy residential building doors not working

Added Beacon on minimap for E31/74/5

Added beacon on minimap for Hospital

Fixed ladder 33 Stillwater not spawning

Fixed tree that was clipping through wall at underpass in Central Park

Fixed wall around projects near 49/68 not having physics

UI

You can now drag around the role selection menu like the MDT screen

Increased size of the “Press H” for the patient UI

Made MDT darker blue for those partial & fully colour blind

Added “X” to close scenario menu in Fire Academy

Fixed missing escape/pause menu on Fire Academy

Fixed screen brightness defaulting to 0