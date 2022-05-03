Get The Pit 2 at 30% off during the Going Rogue sale!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

"Frustrating in the most entertaining way possible. Yargh! I shall survive!!!!!"

Review on Steam

The Pit series of games are pleased to be part of Steam's week-long celebration of the Rogue genre!

We are particularly pleased that after 6 months in Early Access, The Pit 2 has taken great strides in finding a balance between the gameplay and feel of the 2D original and offering plays a sequel with something new. Now is a great time to join the game in Early Access and help The Pit community work with the dev team in striking that balance, particularly with this week-long discount. The Pit 2 will climb our of Early Access soon and the Early Access pricing will not last.

Join us on the Community Boards, Discord, or Twitter to chat with the developers!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1698630/Sword_of_the_Stars_The_Pit_2/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/233700/Sword_of_the_Stars_The_Pit/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/577410/The_Pit_Infinity/