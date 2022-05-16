New version 0.8.7.8

In content update #10 introduces new buildings and flow systems for water treatment and supply routes into your city as well as new advanced traffic simulation modes to add new levels of complexity to your road infrastructure.
Creating a robust water treatment system for your city is paramount in keeping your citizens healthy. Finding the cleanest water at the source means the less treatment it will need to make it drinkable. Once treated you can create a distribution network to water storage towers in the city where it will be supplied to the main system. Another new addition is the sewage system where waste will be transported out of the city to be treated. You will decide if you will dump sewage waste directly into the river creating higher pollution (and therefore more treatment required to make it drinkable) or treat it before and lower the amount of pollution at source. Read more about water treatment systems in the community post here
Content Update #10 features:
- Source water from springs and build water treatments to purify
- Create infrastructure to pump, store and supply water to the city
- Create a sewage network to carry waste water away for treatment and avoid pollution
- New advanced traffic simulation mode with management of primary and secondary roads and with traffic lights
- Use road signage such as speed limits, stop and no entry signs
- Many other gameplay and mechanics improvements.
Help for Ukraine DLC
3Division has also released a special DLC pack for Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic and will donate all revenue from sales to the Ukraine Red Cross to help those affected by the war in Ukraine. Many of the building and vehicle models were made by the community and given to 3Division to be included in the DLC for free. Content includes 10 new buildings including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Kyiv Independence Monument and the Lviv Dynamo sports complex and 5 new vehicles including the An70 cargo plane and the ZAZ Lanos car (personal and police issue).
Other notable changes:
- Water management has been added
- Various industry buildings now need water for production
- Advanced traffic simulation has added added, where you can set main street or semaphores
- Added waiting stations (or end stations) which can manage the lines spacing
- Loggers can take now only wood or boards
- Grid snapping has been added (with the wireframe mode)
- Small detail about dumper animation and concrete mixer animation has been added (not all vehicles have this feature). Also there was added the rotation of wheels support
- Improved cursor
- Small police & court building
- tweaked animal farm production and slaughter house consumption
- Fixed problem with loading cabins from production line to cable way stations
- Added button for batch change workplace of all vehicles inside building
- Fixed problem that rail DO not saving the values about the length and min wagon amount causing DO not working
- Fixed visual problem, when for example to unfinished road is connected sidewalk or another road, in case game paused new pieces of road get zero progress
Connection to distribution office can be removed from target building window
- Fixed bad shadow casting of wires in trolleybus depot and stop
- Fixed random crash connected to editing railways (crash coming later after you done edits)
- Fixed not smoking cooling towers
- Fixed polluted water problem in prisons, hotels or orphanages
- Decrease minimum curve for footpaths and water/sewage pipes
- Added warning messages about police patrols not come and too high crime level in residential buildings
- Added warning message about not enough tutors in orphanage
- Warning messages now contains the name of the building and it's location
- Fixed pillars of dry bulk conveyors
- Fixed selection of building (not always the closest building has been selected)
- Fixed problem about something upbringing preferences get reset in orphanage or prison after load game
