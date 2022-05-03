 Skip to content

Paradox Vector update for 3 May 2022

Paradox Vector Updated to 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8671438

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Something I should have done a long time ago. The basic gun that you find on the first level of the game now has infinite ammo, much like Quake 2.

Previously, if that weapon ran out of ammo, it would respawn on the level, and you could go grab it to get some ammo back. This system was counter-intuitive and simple required players to run around needlessly. I regret this decision, and am trying to make up for it.

Although the changes to the game are small, I still consider this a major update since it will seriously effect the gameplay, especially for new players. I hope people will try the game out again, if you did not "get" it the first time through, I think it will be a more enjoyable experience.

Changed files in this update

Paradox Vector Content Depot 1051841
  • Loading history…
