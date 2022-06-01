 Skip to content

The Big Con update for 1 June 2022

The Big Con: GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION is NOW AVAILABLE

Good morning grifters! 👋

We’re very excited to announce that the wait is FINALLY OVER! We hope you’re ready to get BACK in on the con because…

The Big Con: GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION is available NOW! For those who already own The Big Con, you will now have access to: new puzzles, new dialogue, new collectables, new quests and even the all-new Rad Skater arcade game. That means you get:

  • MORE ADVENTURES
  • MORE CONS
  • MORE LAUGHS
  • AND EVEN MORE HORM!

Check out the launch trailer below, tell EVERYONE you know about this totally rad news, and enjoy all of the new content The Big Con: GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION has to offer! Happy griftin'!

  • Your Mighty Yell Team :)
