The Big Con: GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION is NOW AVAILABLE

Good morning grifters! 👋

We’re very excited to announce that the wait is FINALLY OVER! We hope you’re ready to get BACK in on the con because…

The Big Con: GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION is available NOW! For those who already own The Big Con, you will now have access to: new puzzles, new dialogue, new collectables, new quests and even the all-new Rad Skater arcade game. That means you get:

MORE ADVENTURES

MORE CONS

MORE LAUGHS

AND EVEN MORE HORM!

Check out the launch trailer below, tell EVERYONE you know about this totally rad news, and enjoy all of the new content The Big Con: GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION has to offer! Happy griftin'!