The Big Con: GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION is NOW AVAILABLE

Good morning grifters! 👋
We’re very excited to announce that the wait is FINALLY OVER! We hope you’re ready to get BACK in on the con because…
The Big Con: GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION is available NOW! For those who already own The Big Con, you will now have access to: new puzzles, new dialogue, new collectables, new quests and even the all-new Rad Skater arcade game. That means you get:
- MORE ADVENTURES
- MORE CONS
- MORE LAUGHS
- AND EVEN MORE HORM!
Check out the launch trailer below, tell EVERYONE you know about this totally rad news, and enjoy all of the new content The Big Con: GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION has to offer! Happy griftin'!
- Your Mighty Yell Team :)
