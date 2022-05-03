POSTAL 4: No Regerts - 'Mind Blowing' Update [1.0.5]

Share · View all patches · Build 8671233 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 20:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Alright! So this is our first update since 1.0 which is not simply a hotfix to patch issues - it also adds a few requested features. Many of you have asked us to ramp up POSTAL’s over the top comic gore and dismemberment, so in this update we’ve added brains to head explosions. There has also been comments saying P4 is missing some expected features found in P2, and we’ve started addressing that by bringing back the suicide button for when you want to end the game on your own terms. Oh, and we’ve added the PIII dude coat to go along with Corey’s voice option. Finally, while Third Person is not really an official feature of P4, far more of you are using it than we expected, so we’ve added more animations to it and they now cover collectables.

And naturally there are a few notable bug fixes. The waypoint system is now far more functional. The subtitles system has been expanded to include the comic book intro and outros.

Brains to head explosions. Exploding an NPCs head will sometimes result in a brain popping out!

Speaking of head explosions, the suicide button for the Dude has been added! (U key by default)

Going POSTAL challenge in Desert area. Completing it will reward you with a POSTAL 3 skin!

POSTAL 3 skin for The Dude!

Missing pacifist check before assigning the "Kill Bosses" errands - if player is pacifist, these errands are now skipped as intended and only "Meet the Boss" is assigned

Health Bars for bosses!

Subtitles to comic book intros/outros! (In-game cutscenes will be getting subtitle support soon!)

Third-Person animations for picking up collectibles!

Interest Points to Supermarket in Prison tile!

More Krotchy Tips to better explain some of the game mechanics!

Support for burning characters, both dead or alive!

Optimization pass in the Residential tile

Tweaked the house NPCs to get them unstuck

Adjusted the culling on landscape in the Prison tile

Updated M60 textures

Improved Krotchy texture for collectibles counter

Made Baton less OP

Reduced loading delay in “New Day / Load Game” loading screens

Reworked the fluid weapon particles so they’re more three dimensional

Improved audio in Pit Boss Vault cutscene

Final door now checks only for Meet Boss instead of every Friday errand including killing the 3 bosses (Pacifist ending fix)

Removed day constraint from Duck Hunt Challenge

Waypoint setting turning off when placing one and not working over longer distances

Picking up collectibles not counting towards the counter

Crash after throwing Pigeon Mine during Install Bidets errand

Janky puddles in front of Sewer entrance

Duck Hunt challenge only triggering on Wednesday

Removed broken ladder from Clock Tower. Roof only accessible via the Grappling Hook point

Shoot Cans challenge not working correctly

Window Cleaner challenge not accepting all damage types

Old bystander models being used in Pit Boss errand

Sewer Dwellers not being dismemberable / using old models

Certain NPCs using Dude’s voice…

A house in Riverside tile lacking collision in the bedroom

Weapon recoil not applying in third person

Rick Hunter's Dude using wrong voice cue when equipping Sexy Outfit

Yaw weapon recoil persisting at lower framerates

Old NPC characters being used in Pit Boss cutscenes