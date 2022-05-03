POSTAL 4: No Regerts - 'Mind Blowing' Update [1.0.5]

Alright! So this is our first update since 1.0 which is not simply a hotfix to patch issues - it also adds a few requested features. Many of you have asked us to ramp up POSTAL’s over the top comic gore and dismemberment, so in this update we’ve added brains to head explosions. There has also been comments saying P4 is missing some expected features found in P2, and we’ve started addressing that by bringing back the suicide button for when you want to end the game on your own terms. Oh, and we’ve added the PIII dude coat to go along with Corey’s voice option. Finally, while Third Person is not really an official feature of P4, far more of you are using it than we expected, so we’ve added more animations to it and they now cover collectables.
And naturally there are a few notable bug fixes. The waypoint system is now far more functional. The subtitles system has been expanded to include the comic book intro and outros.
Brains to head explosions. Exploding an NPCs head will sometimes result in a brain popping out!
Speaking of head explosions, the suicide button for the Dude has been added! (U key by default)
Going POSTAL challenge in Desert area. Completing it will reward you with a POSTAL 3 skin!
POSTAL 3 skin for The Dude!
Missing pacifist check before assigning the "Kill Bosses" errands - if player is pacifist, these errands are now skipped as intended and only "Meet the Boss" is assigned
Health Bars for bosses!
Subtitles to comic book intros/outros! (In-game cutscenes will be getting subtitle support soon!)
Third-Person animations for picking up collectibles!
Interest Points to Supermarket in Prison tile!
More Krotchy Tips to better explain some of the game mechanics!
Support for burning characters, both dead or alive!
Optimization pass in the Residential tile
Tweaked the house NPCs to get them unstuck
Adjusted the culling on landscape in the Prison tile
Updated M60 textures
Improved Krotchy texture for collectibles counter
Made Baton less OP
Reduced loading delay in “New Day / Load Game” loading screens
Reworked the fluid weapon particles so they’re more three dimensional
Improved audio in Pit Boss Vault cutscene
Final door now checks only for Meet Boss instead of every Friday errand including killing the 3 bosses (Pacifist ending fix)
Removed day constraint from Duck Hunt Challenge
Waypoint setting turning off when placing one and not working over longer distances
Picking up collectibles not counting towards the counter
Crash after throwing Pigeon Mine during Install Bidets errand
Janky puddles in front of Sewer entrance
Duck Hunt challenge only triggering on Wednesday
Removed broken ladder from Clock Tower. Roof only accessible via the Grappling Hook point
Shoot Cans challenge not working correctly
Window Cleaner challenge not accepting all damage types
Old bystander models being used in Pit Boss errand
Sewer Dwellers not being dismemberable / using old models
Certain NPCs using Dude’s voice…
A house in Riverside tile lacking collision in the bedroom
Weapon recoil not applying in third person
Rick Hunter's Dude using wrong voice cue when equipping Sexy Outfit
Yaw weapon recoil persisting at lower framerates
Old NPC characters being used in Pit Boss cutscenes
Changed files in this update