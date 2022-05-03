Hotfix - 2.0.2

Hey everyone!

It was reported that the new 2.0 was crashing on startup on Windows 11.

This hotfix solves this problem!

Another change that was really important but needs your attention:

Cross Platform cloud saves should work now, so switching between your Steam Deck and PC should work. (You have to shut down the game on a platform to have the progress on the other!)

If you have been playing on Windows and the Steam Deck before, please be aware that you now have to choose which Cloud save you want to continue!

Again, thanks to the great community on Discord for the reports and feedback!

Patch Notes - 2.0.2

- Fixed a bug that crashed the game when starting on Windows 11.

- Enabled cross-platform cloud saves. (Please make sure you select the correct Cloud file when being prompted for the first time if you have been playing on the Steam Deck and PC)

- Capped Upgrades are not showing up in the Upgrade Pool (Fire Rate e.g.).