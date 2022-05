Hello everyone!

We would like to let you know that we have a patch addressing the most recent issues with loss of save game data. In case you've lost some of your data since the update in March where we made changes to the save system, please update and let us know if your data is restored.

Please inform us in our Discord #techsupport channel if this update has fixed the issue, and of course, if you run into any problems.

Thank you for patience and playing our game!