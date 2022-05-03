 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 3 May 2022

Patch 0.3.5

Last edited by Wendy

Important patch to fix critical bugs and left known version 0.3 problems. Required to start a new game and delete previous saved games.

How to delete saved games:
Open Steam, go to your Library, find SALVATIONLAND, press right click -> Properties, then go to "Local Files" and click "Browse..." In the folder that you have opened, just run SALVLAND_SaveRemover.bat and press Y and Enter to confirm, or manually remove all files from the Saves subfolder.

  • Reworked the method of game saving, it'll help to avoid problem with the loss of progress during the game
  • Fixed a bug that occurred when starting a new game after exiting the main menu, which broke the game logic
  • Rain sound no longer disappears during loading the "Intro" level
  • Fixed bugs with some doors not opening after loading from checkpoint
  • Added skipping the initial video by pressing the Space key
  • Added a method to skip the first chapter for players in the early access version

Skipping first levels and starting game in Chapter 2:

Press "New Game" in main menu to start a new game session, watch/skip start movie and wait to load the intro level. Skip the tutorial slides and then open console by pressing ~ or TAB and type command: map skip1

