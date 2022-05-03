Share · View all patches · Build 8670919 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patch 0.3.5

Important patch to fix critical bugs and left known version 0.3 problems. Required to start a new game and delete previous saved games.

How to delete saved games:

Open Steam, go to your Library, find SALVATIONLAND, press right click -> Properties, then go to "Local Files" and click "Browse..." In the folder that you have opened, just run SALVLAND_SaveRemover.bat and press Y and Enter to confirm, or manually remove all files from the Saves subfolder.

Reworked the method of game saving, it'll help to avoid problem with the loss of progress during the game

Fixed a bug that occurred when starting a new game after exiting the main menu, which broke the game logic

Rain sound no longer disappears during loading the "Intro" level

Fixed bugs with some doors not opening after loading from checkpoint

Added skipping the initial video by pressing the Space key

Added a method to skip the first chapter for players in the early access version

Skipping first levels and starting game in Chapter 2:

Press "New Game" in main menu to start a new game session, watch/skip start movie and wait to load the intro level. Skip the tutorial slides and then open console by pressing ~ or TAB and type command: map skip1