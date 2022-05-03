Kainga Patch 0.5.07

Thanks to the community who continues to help me find issues, big and small, with Kainga, I've been working through to get some fixes out.
Some of the biggest issues, like not being able to place escape boats or move water transports properly have been addressed along with a great number of other issues. You can now also de-activate the AI attempting the challenges in the settings!
Thanks for continuing to make this game better every day!
When things look stable I'll begin working on the next major update in the roadmap: Clothing and Stone and the Ice Ridge map!
All the best,
-Kainga Dev
Version 0.5.06 - 0.5.07
Patch Notes:
Technology Fixes:
- Fixed the Raised Reeds synergy to grow the correct crop
- Fixed the floating resources on raised beds
- Storage now shows and is built by the correct resources
- Fixed Sturdy Shovels to actually work as intended
- Changed the way unit synergies work to stop overlapping technologies
- Barracks now change to their synergy even after built
- Elevators and Drawbridges can be built as normal
- Fixed Elevator and Drawbridge synergies
- Drawbridges can be placed at water level
- Fixed Elevator placements in walls
- Drawbridge can actually be walked across
- Storage towers will stop eating 4 of your stored resources
- Storage tower no longer uses destroyed market stalls for storage
- Houses now show their wall resource changes after the Canvas Press has been constructed in the hotbar
- Added cliff placement icon to the balloon dock’s tooltip
- Attachments can no longer be placed when you saved them and chose huts
- Lumberjack and Climbing Pole no longer require Sharpened Axes
- Hotbar buttons are more intelligent in blocking you from placing un-buildable structures
- Combat buildings built when saved after house type can be placed
- Bridges cannot be placed at angles more than 30 degrees
- Fishmonger should now properly appear with fish technologies
- Efficient Clay Pit now works
- Ladders and stilts should be getting built automatically now
- Combat attachments won’t produce while overpopulated
- Production buildings should be operated when overpopulated
Gameplay Fixes:
- Fixed the placement issues with escape boats and other water structures
- Menhirs no longer destroy banners
- Grenadiers now attack structures with grenades instead of melee
- Flathead dens now only move to reachable locations
- Flathead dens will now move with Edges landmasses
- Flathead dens disappear after some time when Flatheads are removed
- Stopped flying snail eggs at game start
- Festival banners now properly attach to Edges landmasses
- Dock platforms are now properly attached to the Dock
- Longbows actually shoot now
- Fixed the screaming after fire has gone
- Reduced block chance for Warriors and increased it for Shield Bearers
- Fixed Axe Warriors' attack damage and removed block
- Landbarges will not be so wonky on ledges or off cliffs
- Passarolla balloons now properly float high above the ground between cliffs
- Fixed some visual glitches in the Archive
- You can no longer win a quest by doing the last challenge first
- Caged Thinkers can no longer jump from the cage to the escape vehicle
- Umbrella trees re-grow at the desired slower rate
- Umbrella trees on structure placements can be properly removed
- Boats should move correctly again in the Pebbles
- Icebreaker can now have a larger loop
- Increased the damage braves do to each other during the Arena
- Removed the chance of multiple inspirations at the same spot (hopefully)
Town AI Fixes:
- Added a settings checkbox to disable AIs pursuing challenge objectives
- AI towns complete Arenas slower and only with and Ante over 4
- AI towns only place buildings in completed banners
- AI towns won't build flotsam arenas on land
- AI towns will not do the Menhir challenge for now
- You will no longer win when the AI finishes the Landmarks challenge
Changed files in this update