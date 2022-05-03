Kainga Patch 0.5.07

Thanks to the community who continues to help me find issues, big and small, with Kainga, I've been working through to get some fixes out.

Some of the biggest issues, like not being able to place escape boats or move water transports properly have been addressed along with a great number of other issues. You can now also de-activate the AI attempting the challenges in the settings!

Thanks for continuing to make this game better every day!

When things look stable I'll begin working on the next major update in the roadmap: Clothing and Stone and the Ice Ridge map!

All the best,

-Kainga Dev

Version 0.5.06 - 0.5.07

Patch Notes:

Technology Fixes:

Fixed the Raised Reeds synergy to grow the correct crop

Fixed the floating resources on raised beds

Storage now shows and is built by the correct resources

Fixed Sturdy Shovels to actually work as intended

Changed the way unit synergies work to stop overlapping technologies

Barracks now change to their synergy even after built

Elevators and Drawbridges can be built as normal

Fixed Elevator and Drawbridge synergies

Drawbridges can be placed at water level

Fixed Elevator placements in walls

Drawbridge can actually be walked across

Storage towers will stop eating 4 of your stored resources

Storage tower no longer uses destroyed market stalls for storage

Houses now show their wall resource changes after the Canvas Press has been constructed in the hotbar

Added cliff placement icon to the balloon dock’s tooltip

Attachments can no longer be placed when you saved them and chose huts

Lumberjack and Climbing Pole no longer require Sharpened Axes

Hotbar buttons are more intelligent in blocking you from placing un-buildable structures

Combat buildings built when saved after house type can be placed

Bridges cannot be placed at angles more than 30 degrees

Fishmonger should now properly appear with fish technologies

Efficient Clay Pit now works

Ladders and stilts should be getting built automatically now

Combat attachments won’t produce while overpopulated

Production buildings should be operated when overpopulated

Gameplay Fixes:

Fixed the placement issues with escape boats and other water structures

Menhirs no longer destroy banners

Grenadiers now attack structures with grenades instead of melee

Flathead dens now only move to reachable locations

Flathead dens will now move with Edges landmasses

Flathead dens disappear after some time when Flatheads are removed

Stopped flying snail eggs at game start

Festival banners now properly attach to Edges landmasses

Dock platforms are now properly attached to the Dock

Longbows actually shoot now

Fixed the screaming after fire has gone

Reduced block chance for Warriors and increased it for Shield Bearers

Fixed Axe Warriors' attack damage and removed block

Landbarges will not be so wonky on ledges or off cliffs

Passarolla balloons now properly float high above the ground between cliffs

Fixed some visual glitches in the Archive

You can no longer win a quest by doing the last challenge first

Caged Thinkers can no longer jump from the cage to the escape vehicle

Umbrella trees re-grow at the desired slower rate

Umbrella trees on structure placements can be properly removed

Boats should move correctly again in the Pebbles

Icebreaker can now have a larger loop

Increased the damage braves do to each other during the Arena

Removed the chance of multiple inspirations at the same spot (hopefully)

Town AI Fixes: