Kula Final Update!

Since Im moving focus to my next game, Kula receives one final update now: The game is now in 4K and HD. The game opens in windowed mode, but can be put in fullscreen if the player wants to. The black bars on the side are now gone. The game now also has a funny little loading screen. All the bugs in the game is now fixed. Also, the high score is removed once and for all because I never figured out how to configure Steam Cloud for the game. The support for other languages won't happen unfortunatly. It messed up the save files even more. So the game will forever just remain in English, wich is for the best. I just wanna once more say thanks to all 8000 players of this game for playing it. See ya in Mortie College!