New One-Eyed Enemy, Reworked Progression | 10th King of the Hill Season Results



“Experiments continue! Take it, puny humans!”

As you probably noticed, the past season that has just ended was shorter than usual. "Any reason for that?", your puny brain might ask. Well, the reason is that we didn't have enough time to finish the important Mutations Tree change the last time around, okay? And we didn't want this to be delayed. Alright, now read what we added and back to the dungeon, human.

New Enemy



Watcher, a one-eyed brainy creature that shoots at puny humans from range.

Mutations Tree Reworked (Again)

There is now a progress bar that shows your Mutations Tree progression. New mutations are only available if you unlocked a number or required mutations and your progress bar is at a specific point. This change is meant to guide players towards optimal strategies. Oh, and we changed some mutation values too.

Fighters: The "Link" Class Ability Reworked

Now all team units are tied by one general link. These units are no longer split into smaller groups. Re-applying the status on a certain unit extends the duration of the ability rather than applying a new one.

Balance changes

From now on, you won't encounter all types of enemies in one run. Instead, a selected group of enemies will spawn during a run, resulting in certain types spawning in floor rooms more frequently;

Abilities of some enemies will have less effect on a fight ;

Changed values of some mutations : ”You Thought”: cooldown 15 sec -> 5 sec; mana cost 30 -> 10 “What a Spark!”: damage 100 -> 160 “Strike a Light”: damage 150 -> 300 “Napalm”: damage 150 -> 210 “Intimidation”: chance 8% -> 10% “Damage Link”: damage 150 -> 250 “Armor Wrecking”: effect -40 -> -50 “Bash”: chance 3% -> 5% for Shooters; duration 1 sec -> 1,5 sec for other classes “Spiky Armor”: 30% and 50% -> 40% and 60%



It's time to wrap up the tenth King of the Hill season

WINNERS:

🥇 jozaro312

🥈 Izard

🥉 아무런생각도없다

Congratulations. All three winners will receive Despotism 3k Steam keys and the Despot’s Game soundtrack. To claim your prizes, please contact Antishyr via Steam.

The 11th season starts now and ends on May 25 at 18:00 CET.

