 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 3 May 2022

Patch 0.7.0.2 - One more fix!

Share · View all patches · Build 8670401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is related to the crash which gives the following message:

_invalid with reference
at gml_Object_work_caller_Alarm0

This hot-fix hopefully gets rid of that crash, but to be 100% honest I am not sure, since this new crash really puzzles me. If anyone reliably is able to replicate that bug, please let me know! Otherwise, I hope this will do for now and I will continue to get to the bottom of it.

As always, thanks for the reports, feedback and sorry about the bugs!

Best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.