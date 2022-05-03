Patch 0.7.0.2 - One more fix!

This is related to the crash which gives the following message:

_invalid with reference

at gml_Object_work_caller_Alarm0

This hot-fix hopefully gets rid of that crash, but to be 100% honest I am not sure, since this new crash really puzzles me. If anyone reliably is able to replicate that bug, please let me know! Otherwise, I hope this will do for now and I will continue to get to the bottom of it.

As always, thanks for the reports, feedback and sorry about the bugs!

Best wishes and lots of love!

//Mattias