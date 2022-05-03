Beta v 0.8.0.32

The last few patches have gone onto beta for testing, so I've kept their posts to Discord. Discord has been very busy of late with lots of extremely helpful bug reports and QoL suggestions. With my hands full I have not gone through the Steam discussion boards for a few days, sorry if I've left anyone hanging on there. I will try and go through those tomorrow.

One of the biggest changes is the complete restriction of anything hostile spawning within the first 250m, generally the grassy circle on the map that players start out in. The aim being to give players enough room to find the basic resources (passive animals are still available for skinning for example) they need to gear up and get ready to move out.

I'm well aware that I can just outrun anything that attacks me at the start, and I know what everything looks like, and exactly what I need to get a new character on their feet, so it's often difficult for me to know how to properly give enough information to new players without pulling their hand too hard. I've also changed the wording on a few of the tutorials as some players have expressed difficulty in understanding some of the initial steps.

It still looks like there will be another beta patch or two before I move onto looking into some performance improvements, but this patch should be a good candidate for pushing to the live branch.

The current changes on beta are:

v 0.8.0.32 2022.05.03

Added Main hand melee speed reduction, Off hand melee speed reduction, ranged speed reduction, and magic speed reduction stats. Each point provides a 1% speed reduction to appropriate weapons, up to a maximum of 50%

Updated weapon speed upgrading passive skills to use the new stats

Added skill tree specific cooldown reduction stats, currently only used by the archetype specific enchants

Increased jewelry recipe ingot use by 1

Fixed Obsidian Golems not showing up properly in multi-player

Fixed Siphoners gathering regardless of Enchanted Stone presence

Fixed containers (bags and watering cans) not properly storing their material

Fixed Tabula Rasa potion not resetting job skill points

Fixed empty hand damage scaling upward with level

v 0.8.0.31 2022.05.02

Reverted to the previous stalk model

Added resources and facilities to navmesh generation calculations

Restricted monster and aggressive animals from spawning within the "starter area" 250m radius

Stopped the "Strong Hit" skills from triggering on vegetables and herbs

Enabled the game instance to be visible in the background if you alt-tab away from windowed or windowed full-screen mode

Tweaked the storage chest size to not slightly overlap when placed next to each other using snap

Fixed the Hallowed Ground skill

Fixed a rare multi-player structure update bug

Fixed a number of skill spelling and description errors

Temporarily fixed ranged speed skill, pending a better solution

v 0.8.0.30 2022.04.29

Increased the collider size on most herbs and vegetables

Increased stalk size

Moved stalk closer to ground to prevent the appearance of floating

Increased stalk spawn rate in grasslands

Added material names to bag, backpack, and storage chest titles

Added slot count to bag descriptions

Fixed familiars throwing an error if their target dies while casting

Fixed a number of skills not properly using damage levels

v 0.8.0.29 2022.04.28

Enabled keyboard turning while in aim view

Enabled view cam (unlocked) while in aim view

Disabled towns that were spawning unintentionally

Fixed a harmless archer run animation event error

Fixed a burn/targeted aoe error

Fixed players appearing naked in multi-player sometimes

Fixed an error when remove death markers from the map

Fixed a chain lightning MP error

Fixed a rare AqauticAI error

Fixed a rare MonsterAI error

Fixed a rare projectile error

