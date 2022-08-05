Sandbox Mode is Here!

Celebrate “Sandbox Summer” with Prison Tycoon™: Under New Management’s newly released sandbox mode! Unlock unlimited resources to create the most rehabilitative and supportive prison ever with as many buildings, therapies and staff you want.

Choose from five different climates, each with different challenges

Hire qualified staff to fill a variety of roles

Maintain and repair facilities for the most efficient resource management

Fortify security to withstand prison escapes and fights

Monitor prisoners to ensure they are happy and healthy

Game mechanics require proper nutrition, exercise and climate control

Room cloning tool saves time and increases productivity

Multiple prisoners may arrive together, increasing game difficulty

Prisoner have VR therapy, zero gravity rooms, romantic visits and more

Rehabilitate prisoners back into society

It’s all about redemption over punishment

Select "Sandbox Mode" on the biome page for unlimited resources