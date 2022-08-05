 Skip to content

Prison Tycoon: Under New Management update for 5 August 2022

Sandbox Mode is Here!

Prison Tycoon: Under New Management update for 5 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Celebrate “Sandbox Summer” with Prison Tycoon™: Under New Management’s newly released sandbox mode! Unlock unlimited resources to create the most rehabilitative and supportive prison ever with as many buildings, therapies and staff you want.

  • Choose from five different climates, each with different challenges
  • Hire qualified staff to fill a variety of roles
  • Maintain and repair facilities for the most efficient resource management
  • Fortify security to withstand prison escapes and fights
  • Monitor prisoners to ensure they are happy and healthy
  • Game mechanics require proper nutrition, exercise and climate control
  • Room cloning tool saves time and increases productivity
  • Multiple prisoners may arrive together, increasing game difficulty
  • Prisoner have VR therapy, zero gravity rooms, romantic visits and more
  • Rehabilitate prisoners back into society
  • It’s all about redemption over punishment
  • Select "Sandbox Mode" on the biome page for unlimited resources

