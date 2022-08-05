Sandbox Mode is Here!

Celebrate “Sandbox Summer” with Prison Tycoon™: Under New Management’s newly released sandbox mode! Unlock unlimited resources to create the most rehabilitative and supportive prison ever with as many buildings, therapies and staff you want.
- Choose from five different climates, each with different challenges
- Hire qualified staff to fill a variety of roles
- Maintain and repair facilities for the most efficient resource management
- Fortify security to withstand prison escapes and fights
- Monitor prisoners to ensure they are happy and healthy
- Game mechanics require proper nutrition, exercise and climate control
- Room cloning tool saves time and increases productivity
- Multiple prisoners may arrive together, increasing game difficulty
- Prisoner have VR therapy, zero gravity rooms, romantic visits and more
- Rehabilitate prisoners back into society
- It’s all about redemption over punishment
- Select "Sandbox Mode" on the biome page for unlimited resources
