Festival Tycoon is now 1.0 🥳🎈🎶

Wow, so we finally made it! My very first video game is now ‘officially’ launched, having left Early Access.

From having an idea for a game at a muddy music festival, making the first prototypes at university, launching into Steam early access, releasing a ton of updates and finally hitting the big red button today, this entire journey has been incredible and I want to thank you all for coming along!

Today’s launch update, as we leave Early Access, is full of new features and surprises, alongside bug fixes, UI improvements and additions to the Tutorial.

To celebrate, Festival Tycoon is 40% off right now, the biggest discount we’ve ever applied. So if you’ve not yet picked up a copy, now is the time to do so.

Before I launch (see what I did there?) into what’s included in this update, check out the all-new launch trailer I made alongside my friends at Future Friends to mark the launch:

1.0 Launch Additions

Here we go, here is the full list of new features and gameplay elements, starting with a biggie.

Two new map sizes! 🗺️

176x176 and 208x208 - One of the most highly requested features is more map sizes, so I’m stoked to add two brand new sizes to the game alongside the long list below….

New: Large stage including 6 brand new stage setups (one for each genre)!

New: Modular stage system lets you customize all stages in hundreds of combinations!

New: A new UI shows the timeline of bands and the simultaneously required backstage RVs and Green Rooms.

New: Added 3 more unique locations to the game.

New: Added 8 brand new musician models to cover all genres.

New: Added another tutorial layer showing information for the worker squad UI.

New: Added more leaderboards!

New: Completely overhauled the band name generator algorithm to generate better name results.

New: Solid fences got a facelift and have a way nicer texture now!

New: Some visitors now remove their tents when leaving.

New: The balance in sandbox mode can now be set to unlimited.

New: The sponsor browser has now advanced features for auto-assigning sponsors and more.

New: Worker key bindings are shown when sending or selecting workers.

In addition to all of the above new features and gameplay elements, the full list of fixed bugs and optimised mechanics is below:

Fixed: A bug in the location editor showing wrong map sizes.

Fixed: A bug sometimes happening when placing an entrance in location editor mode.

Fixed: A bug where AI sometimes wasn't selectable during some games.

Fixed: A bug where AI would always be unhappy about wait times at entrances.

Fixed: A bug where areas could be built without collision detection.

Fixed: A bug where stage setups would not turn on their lights correctly.

Fixed: A bug where the Stir Fry food booth would not get highlighted properly.

Fixed: A bug where the ticket sales window would become non-responsible after selling Early Bird tickets.

Fixed: A bug which lead to draggable content (e.g. Line Up Planner) being invisible after dragging with the right mouse button.

Fixed: A bug which sometimes let you select a location which the company cannot afford.

Fixed: A bug which would display the welcome time of bands wrong in the notification.

Fixed: A bug which would hide the key bindings window.

Fixed: A bug which would prevent the player from continuing the tutorial after unbooking bands.

Fixed: A bug which would show the keys in the prop key overview in wrong format.

Fixed: A bug which would sometimes prevent buildings from being blocked by props.

Fixed: A couple of issues related to stage setups.

Fixed: A couple of issues related to the worker squad tutorial UI.

Fixed: A lot of AI and worker related bugs were fixed. This should make things a lot smoother!

Fixed: A severe UI bug where sometimes the dialogue would close but the UI still wouldn't respond.

Fixed: An issue with icons in the location editor.

Fixed: An issue with the Ice Skate Rink where visitors would randomly go anywhere.

Fixed: An UI bug which would not set up some windows correctly when opened for the first time.

Fixed: Building access validation errors which previously happened on large maps should now be fixed.

Fixed: Epic version showing some Steam icons and branding.

Fixed: Green Rooms were required over the entire presence of a band previously, now only immediately before playing a show.

Annnnnd breath….

Fixed: Missing localization in the deco build menu.

Fixed: Path finding errors which previously happened on large maps should now be fixed.

Fixed: Removed debug items from deco menu.

Fixed: Shower container floor z-fighting issue now fixed.

Fixed: Squad overlay doesn't prevent zooming with keys (X, Y) anymore.

Fixed: Squad overlay is now properly scaled based on the zoom level.

Fixed: Stages for Rock and Metal bands would bug out if a mosh pit was about to start.

Fixed: Text clipping in tutorial pages.

Fixed: Updated the number in the "the development took x cups of coffee" loading text to show the correct number. ;)

Optimized: After season events and choices are now better visualized.

Optimized: Greatly increased entrance throughput.

Optimized: Improved band requirements in early seasons to make onboarding a smoother experience.

Optimized: The key bindings for live mode tasks are improved.

Optimized: The required backstage RVs and green rooms are now presented in a better way in the partner overview.

Optimized: When creating patrol routes, the squad position is used as the first point.

Tutorial: Updated relevant tutorial videos to the current UI.

UI: Added a reminder to save the game if the live mode is started without ever saving.

UI: Added remaining French localization.

UI: Added remaining Spanish localization.

UI: Improved festival end screen, especially the band-popularity-change display.

UI: New icons for map details.

UI: Updated third party logos.

Not bad, hey?

To those of you that have followed me on this journey, thank you so much for your support. For those that are just about to embark on their own journey to become a Festival Tycoon global superstar, I can’t wait to hear what you think.

As always, thank you for everything <3

Jo

PS: Don't forget to join us on Discord! discord.gg/festivaltycoon!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1326270