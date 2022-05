Share · View all patches · Build 8669481 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 12:59:11 UTC by Wendy

As promised I have been working extremely hard on delivering a part 2 to the Edwardo Story.

This level features fresh new gameplay! A new map! A new villain! And still contains the beloved Edwardo of course.

Please check out the trailer below!

She's Fast, She's Deadly, but most importantly She's Sexy!

You better watch out for this Spicy Signorita!

She's taken, but she will hunt you like you're the only man on her mind.

Goodluck!