Version 10.0.9 - Minor Update

This release contains the following updates and bug fixes:
- Added a new hot key. When the space bar is hit the lineup player detail popup for the player currently at bat will be displayed. If a player's lineup detail popup is currently visible pressing the space bar will hide the popup. This is a VERY useful key because it allows you to quickly take a look at the current batter's detailed stats and then close the popup, all by just hitting the space bar. The hot key works when watching a game as well.
- Team batting average and earned run average are now displayed in the boxscore.
- The bench/pen dialog now has starting and relief usage values displayed on the bullpen dialog table.
- Adjusted the aspect ratio for the two player pictures drawn on the field.
- Removed the leading 0 from the display of AVE, OBP, SLG, and OPS across the entire application.
- Fixed a bug with the way win percentage was calculated in the Career Team Standings Report.
- Fixed an error when updating an encyclopedia and there is a team with a single quote in their name.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the pitcher from getting highlighted when a ball is hit to them.
- Fixed an error with the play by play when a catcher makes an error.
Changed files in this update