Blaston Patch 1.16 - Bug Fixes & Balancing

We hope that you’re enjoying the Blaston: Reloaded update! With the update, we’ve noted several issues along with some very strong weapons and attachments. We’ve fixed several of these issues along with adjusting some of the weapons to accommodate this in version 1.16.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed instances where players would get stuck in a lobby after playing consecutive matches in the Ozo Lounge.

Fixed instances where several attachments would get unlocked and tracked at the same time.

Attachment mission updates in the main menu are now more frequent to show the progress more clearly.

Fixed instances where fog would be shown unintentionally in some environments.

Fixed instances where players would have their regular loadout in a Street Brawl match.

Fixed instances where attachments would be equipped on a weapon before being unlocked.

Improved frame rates during matches.

Fixed instances where projectiles would not disappear leading to worsen framerates. Players who encounter this are advised to report this in settings after the match happens.

Fixed instances where weapons would get stuck to a player's hand.

Disabled faulty ping indicators showing in match replays.

Weapon Updates:

Cortex Shield: Collision hitbox adjusted to match model.

Frostbyte: Attachment 3 - Max speed from 4.5 to 3.8.

Hammer Nade: Attachment 1 - Projectiles are now slightly faster.

Lance: Attachment 1 - Damage increased, attachment 3 damage reduced.

Luma - Collision from 30 to 50 down to 15 to 25.

Luma: Attachment 3 - Reduced projectiles on full strength from 3 to 2.

Nova: Attachment 3 - Changed stats - HP 65, Collision 55, damage 25.

Raptor: Attachment 2 - reload time increased from 0.2 to 0.4.

Street Brawl Luma: Can now pop street brawl nova with two shots.

Viper: Attachment 2 - Fixed bug of spawn cost from 2 to 5. Reduced damage from 30 to 25.

Vector: Ammo reduced from 3 to 2.