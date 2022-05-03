VR HOT 0.7.0 - out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8668961 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 15:19:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi friends,

today is a special day for us.

When we released VR HOT a little more than a year ago, we already said that we wanted to create a diverse and gender-open experience. After implementing female player bodies back in October we completed (this part of) our mission and VR HOT now also features male Hotties!

You can finally play every combination - MF, FM, MM, FF.

We have to admit, this is just the first step. We don’t have audio for the male Hotties yet, you will miss some animations, we don’t have a lot of hairstyles or clothes yet.

But when we released VR HOT in Early Access last April, we had less quality, features and animations for the female Hotties than now for the male ones.

With VR HOT 0.7.0 you will for the first time be able to play all binary gender combinations with full embodiment in VR!

Additionally we were able to include many small new features, improvements and bug fixes in this update.

Check out the full list:

NEW: Male Hotties

NEW: More Options for Intercourse - incl. animations for male Hottie

NEW: Animation Queue System to avoid repeating Animations

NEW: Clothing: 5+ more simulated , 1 more manually undressable

NEW: Simple Mouse Interactions with Hottie in Desktop Mode

NEW: Command „Fix Hip“

Improvement: Bigger Height Range for Hotties

Improvement: More Motion Matching for better Transitions

Improvement: More natural Arm & Finger Movements

Improvement: Female Player Body with penetratable Vagina

Improvement: Full Body Softbody /Fat Simulation

Improvement: Eye Shading

Improvement: Performance

Bug Fix: Several Voice Commands

Bug Fix: Pubic Hair

Thanks for supporting us on this way so far, we are not done yet!

Take care

VR HOT