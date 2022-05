Share · View all patches · Build 8668912 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 10:13:19 UTC by Wendy

What the f?! Maard Laarb?! What is that? Its this



More Maaarb laaarb info here

I reworked the .fbx 3d model import and tested it with models from Daz, iClone, MakeHuman, and Mixamo- other humanoid models should work when you use our RigDefiner script for Unity here

Please let me know of any new bugs you find here on Steam or on our discord

Make everything stranger.