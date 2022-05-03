Patch V.0.4.21: New improvements and bug fixes

Hello there, brothers and sisters:

One more day, we bring a new patch for Immortal Life that will improve your game experience in the Misty Valley. Have a look at the list below and feel free to ask us any questions you may have before updating the game.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that showed the same item several times on You Jinghe’s list of gifts.

Fixed a bug that prevented ore mining on the 6th and the 7th floor of the Valley Pit.

Fixed the bug that unified all storage boxes into a single 16-slot box. Now your storage capacity will grow proportionally to the number of containers you own!

Fixed a bug related to replacing the Magic Ring.

Fixed the bug that kept the “New” tag showing up on some registers of the Settings menu.

Fixed the bug that made the game crash after using an item or eating food consistently.

Fixed a bug that made the game crash when you opened the Pearl Oyster.

Fixed two bugs related to watering the crops.

Fixed a bug that made the game crash when you beat the bat in the 6th floor of the Valley Pit.

Fixed a bug that made the game crash when you cut down the tree and then went to sleep in your bed.

Fixed a bug that made the game crash when you opened the Notes tab from the Character screen.

The Japanese localization has been updated.

Optimization

We fixed some of the attribute buffs assigned to furniture pieces like the yellow-green bonsai.

Now the dealer accepts more types of furniture to trade with, and the yellow-green bonsai is one of them.

We have removed some unhelpful texts from the Workshop menu.

You can now put up to 99 same items in one stack.

Yang Ziqin and You Jinghe build a Teleport Field on the 5th floor of the Valley Pit. It can save your life someday, so don’t forget to find it and activate it!

Now there’s a brief text on every piece of furniture describing their effects on your characters’ MP and Stamina. You can see them both on the Shopping menu and your bag.

And there's more to reveal in the coming weeks. As you know, not all the changes you request are so easy to implement. Sometimes we need extra time to think about the best way to include some of them and test all our options, so thanks for the patience one more time. Definitely, we're doing a great job together!

