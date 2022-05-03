Steam Master Server Update

Hi all,

It's been a while! This update migrates DTOv2 onto Unity 2020, and importantly adds in Steam Master Server support to replace the old Master Server. What does this mean? Well, now anyone can actually host their own server, and anyone else can join it.

Here's what you'll need to do, if you want to host your own server:

DMZ your router (google how to)

Forward the port you're hosting your server on on your router (google how to)

Disable windows firewall - Steam MS doesn't like this

Get your public ip address, port, and put it into one of the server .bat files that comes in the same directory as DownToOne.exe - ie "SERVER_WORKS_STANDARD.bat" and replace the ip/port there with yours

Double-click the bat to host your dedicated server

Alternately, there's now an option to host your own private server (ie. LAN only) if you don't want to do that, and just want to explore the map when there are no servers around. Just head into the main menu, click play, and click "Create a server".

As always, join the official Down To One Discord for updates https://discord.gg/jT5EArz