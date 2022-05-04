Regular Update Information v1.3.1 (2022/5/4)

It's time to regular update. (v1.3.1)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

==========

・Difficulty adjustment for the Story "Gray Queen"

Reduced the size of enemies that appear on the 2nd turn of low difficulty (Ordinary Level and Novice Level)

Revised upward the difficulty after the middle stage on the Ordinary Level or higher.

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board