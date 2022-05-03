Hotfix 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8668680 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 09:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello friends,

just a quick hotfix that (hopefully) fixes some weird behaviour regarding the True Blackwing achievement.

At each startup now the unlocked CGs are counted and synched with the achievement. Additionally, the internal logic of counting should be more robust as well.

So if you've been hit by the "0 progress" issue despite having unlocked all images, in theory after the next startup of the game it should properly count. (Fingers crossed).

Sorry for the inconvenience!