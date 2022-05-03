 Skip to content

Kuroi Tsubasa update for 3 May 2022

Hotfix 1.3

Build 8668680

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends,

just a quick hotfix that (hopefully) fixes some weird behaviour regarding the True Blackwing achievement.

At each startup now the unlocked CGs are counted and synched with the achievement. Additionally, the internal logic of counting should be more robust as well.

So if you've been hit by the "0 progress" issue despite having unlocked all images, in theory after the next startup of the game it should properly count. (Fingers crossed).

Sorry for the inconvenience!

