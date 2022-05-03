CBS: Desolation Patch 1.1 [Invasions]!

Change Notes

• Fresh new achievements!

• Full multilanguage support, now all allowed locales will have fully translated display. (English and Turkish are the possible selections for the time being.)

• Hostile AI has acquired more fixes, and now has better prioritation against all settlement units.

• Fixed a bunch of bugs where hostile units would skip actions such as attacking, animating or death.

• Better world settlement action vocalization (broadcasting events, renowned mods)

• Settlers now regenerate hitpoints daily instead of during activity time.

• Fallen structures will downgrade to last upgrade. Base tier structures will not downgrade.

• New settlement expedition upgrades

• Tower improvements

• Invasions! After the first week every 4 days now there is a chance to get invaded by hostile packs of various world threats. Existing threat types are Wild, Raider, Madness Driven, Clown, Mystical and Unknown.

• Simulated threats during encounters have their stats slightly increased, this will cause harsher odds on most encounters in late game.

• Tooltips now also display equipment stats along with the rest of the information.

• Several new equipment items added to the game.

• Player settlements have more cosmetic additions.

• The earth has gone haywire, floating rocks, debree and sandstorm is taking over the surrounding area.

• Multiplayer support will be added for steam builds in short time in a minor patch, all skirmish modes will be allowed for multiplayer games for up to 4 players. This time will depend on performed tests, and should take a few weeks at most.