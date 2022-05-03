CBS: Desolation Patch 1.1 [Invasions]!

Change Notes
• Fresh new achievements!
• Full multilanguage support, now all allowed locales will have fully translated display. (English and Turkish are the possible selections for the time being.)
• Hostile AI has acquired more fixes, and now has better prioritation against all settlement units.
• Fixed a bunch of bugs where hostile units would skip actions such as attacking, animating or death.
• Better world settlement action vocalization (broadcasting events, renowned mods)
• Settlers now regenerate hitpoints daily instead of during activity time.
• Fallen structures will downgrade to last upgrade. Base tier structures will not downgrade.
• New settlement expedition upgrades
• Tower improvements
• Invasions! After the first week every 4 days now there is a chance to get invaded by hostile packs of various world threats. Existing threat types are Wild, Raider, Madness Driven, Clown, Mystical and Unknown.
• Simulated threats during encounters have their stats slightly increased, this will cause harsher odds on most encounters in late game.
• Tooltips now also display equipment stats along with the rest of the information.
• Several new equipment items added to the game.
• Player settlements have more cosmetic additions.
• The earth has gone haywire, floating rocks, debree and sandstorm is taking over the surrounding area.
• Multiplayer support will be added for steam builds in short time in a minor patch, all skirmish modes will be allowed for multiplayer games for up to 4 players. This time will depend on performed tests, and should take a few weeks at most.
Changed files in this update