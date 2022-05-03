Chapter 3 - Preview 2 (0.2.7) Out Now for VIP DLC holders!

It's time!

0.2.7 has just launched for all VIP DLC holders and high level Patreon members.

If you don’t want to wait a further 2 weeks for the general launch then grab yourself lifetime VIP membership now over here!

The update is largely a story driven update and consists of 197 new renders but most importantly it introduces our character's first major story path branch.

As this is mostly a story driven update, adult content in this update consists of small amounts of nudity across 2 scenes and a short time stop corruption scene.

In order to see all of the scenes in this update the following must be true:

Still in a relationship with Chelsea.

Still in a relationship with Sophia.

Make your major choice between using the stopwatch for good, or using it for exploitation. - both paths have their own dialogue and the exploitation path has some lewd content.

Agreed to play the "Sex game" with Chelsea.

Full changelog:

Fixed an embarrassing amount of spelling and grammar mistakes throughout the whole game.

Added new content as above.

Changed choice menu graphics and layout.

Adjusted criteria for receiving Chelsea 'Sex game' selfie photos to make it more accessible.

Removed second opportunity to join Chelsea sex game, you will see why in the future.

As always with any new release. Please report any bugs either on the community board or via email to apocalypsetodaygames@gmail.com.

Enjoy!