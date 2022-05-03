Scheduled Server Maintenance: 05.03.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on May 3, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
5/3 23:00 – 5/4 02:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
[Update]
- XP Drink Event
- Golden Week Jackpot Shopping Bag
- Golden Week Bonus Deal Chance
- Golden Week Special VIP exclusive package Leak
[Reward]
- All Costume Set Sale Payback Event
Users who spent 200 points or more on the Costume Set category during the event period (4/27 ~ 5/3 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with points.
[Bug Fix]
- Intensive Skill Focus issue fix
Fox’s freeze when pass performing Spin move Dunk
Big Joe’s ability card has a Skill stat that Big Joe doesn’t own
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
