Scheduled Server Maintenance: 05.03.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8667876 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 06:46:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on May 3, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

5/3 23:00 – 5/4 02:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

XP Drink Event Golden Week Jackpot Shopping Bag Golden Week Bonus Deal Chance Golden Week Special VIP exclusive package Leak

[Reward]

- All Costume Set Sale Payback Event

Users who spent 200 points or more on the Costume Set category during the event period (4/27 ~ 5/3 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with points.

[Bug Fix]

- Intensive Skill Focus issue fix

Fox’s freeze when pass performing Spin move Dunk

Big Joe’s ability card has a Skill stat that Big Joe doesn’t own

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding