 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 3 May 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 05.03.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8667876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on May 3, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

5/3 23:00 – 5/4 02:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

  1. XP Drink Event
  2. Golden Week Jackpot Shopping Bag
  3. Golden Week Bonus Deal Chance
  4. Golden Week Special VIP exclusive package Leak

[Reward]
- All Costume Set Sale Payback Event
Users who spent 200 points or more on the Costume Set category during the event period (4/27 ~ 5/3 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with points.

[Bug Fix]
- Intensive Skill Focus issue fix
Fox’s freeze when pass performing Spin move Dunk
Big Joe’s ability card has a Skill stat that Big Joe doesn’t own

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

Changed depots in devqa branch

View more data in app history for build 8667876
3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.