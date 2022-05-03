Milestone MURAT ... and more!



Rejoice, commander!

Here comes MURAT, arriving (much) later to WARNO, bringing you two new divisions among others!

**

Modding!

**

We've added a little surprise with the (early) arrival of Modding (or Steam Workshop)!

For the most DIY enthusiasts among you, you can now freely modify or add units, weapons, ammunitions, divisions and more. You can also change all the gameplay settings, such as the damage system, the rate at which you earn money or even the behavior of the AI. Those with an artistic flair can also modify the style of the interface, its colors or its positioning.

To create your first mod which will increase the activation points of a deck from 50 to 100, follow the "Creating your first mod, step-by-step" paragraph in the modding documentation which is available in the "Mods" subfolder of your WARNO's installation (or here).

All published mods will then be available for download in WARNO's Steam Workshop

You can find help and share your knowledge with other modders on the dedicated Discord channel or on the dedicated Steam forum.

We are sure you will create some very interesting and unique mods and we can't wait to see the result.

We know you've been looking forward to this update, as it brings a great batch of fixes. So while you're waiting for the downloads and updates feel free to check out the recap of all the good things that are coming with MURAT!

**

MURAT patchnotes



Check out MURAT’s** patchnotes here!

FEATURES:

added two new divisions: West-German 2. Panzergrenadier & East-German 4. Mot.Schützen-Division

& East-German all para units (currently Germans and identified by the prefix "Fs-" in their name) have access to Forward Deployment

in their name) have access to Forward Deployment replaced the BTR-60 placeholders with their proper models.

placeholders with their proper models. adding new visual & sound feedbacks when a sector is captured or lost

improving the ruins mechanics: fixing a bug which made units inside invisible + adding a new LoS system allowing units to hide in ruins although not completely blocking the LoS of units outside the ruins

players will no longer be able to act after surrendering.

added some sounds while creating a deck

AI now correctly land supply helicopters to supply other units

AI will focus less on forests on Death Row

when using right click, units will now use their own RoE to interpret the order instead of previously using the RoE of the first selected unit

added the first part of modding. Right now, you can only mod NDF data. Asset modding (models, textures, sounds etc.) will come at a later date. Everything you need to know to create your first mod is located in the Mods subfolder of the game.

BUG FIXES:

fixed some hints which weren't explicit enough

fixed the TO-55's main gun which wouldn't fire on infantry units

fixed LARS 2 rocket's damages which were too high

fixed a visual bug in the command zone influence feedback when you started to capture from within an enemy controlled zone. (e.g. landing a command helicopter in the middle of an enemy zone)

fixed flares not disappearing after the aircraft evacuated

fixed the line of sight tool not matching the "shoot on position" cursor information for ground units. We still need to fix some issues for helicopters.

fixed vehicles not always stopping/landing when they are out of fuel

GENERIC:

added anti-tank teams (ATGM and/or RCL) to all divisions (according to TO&E)

overall pass on infantry weapons (see DevBlog)

overall pass on SPAAG to make efficiency more in line with IRL caliber & firepower (see DevBlog)

increased Tank Destroyer vehicles' stealth

decreased all CAS (HE, napalm, cluster, rocket) planes coming x4 per card to x3

restricted all CAS (HE, napalm, cluster, rocket) planes to 1 card only per deck

decreased the fastest plane's speed by ~20%

increased SPAAG rounds' travel speed by ~15% to reduce the cases of them hitting a target PAST their max range

added critical hits on helicopters

added SMG's 1s aiming time

bombers drop bombs closer to target

NATO:

reduced UNIMOG's optics on par with other unarmed transport (forgotten from previous patch)

reduced M163 PIVADS's anti-plane range from 2825m to 2650m

increased Gepard's anti-helicopter range from 2475m to 2825m & ant-plane one from 2825m to 3005m

increased Fuchs' price from 20 to 25

increased Fuchs MILAN's price from 25 to 30

decreased M113A1G's price from 25 to 20

added smoke launchers on Marder IFVs

decreased M113A3 DRAGON's price from 35 to 30

(8ID) added GUNNERS squad

PACT:

integrated proper BTR-60 (all variants)'s models

removed SAPERI (RPO)'s access to UAZ as transport option, replaced with GAZ-66

reduced ZSU-23-4's anti-helicopter range from 2825m to 2475m

decreased TUNGUSKA's anti-helicopter range from 2825m to 2650m & ant-plane one from 3005m to 2825m

increased TUNGUSKA's (gun) stabilizers from 5% to 35%

decreased BM-27 Uragan's price from 270 to 250

decreased BRDM-2's optics from Very Good to Good

decreased SPEZIALAUFKLÄRER's price from 90 to 75

increased Fs-EINSATZGRUPPE's price from 65 to 70

increased FLA-RAK. STRELA-2M's price from 20 to 25

decreased Fs-JÄGER (Metis)'s price from 65 to 60

decreased PIONIER (Flam)'s price from 70 to 65

increased MOT.-SCHÜTZEN's price from 45 to 55

increased PANZERJÄGER's price from 40 to 55

increased MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (BTR)'s price from 50 to 55

(39GvMSD) added PULEMETCHIKI squad

(79GvTD) added PULEMETCHIKI squad

(7Pz) increased 2S1's number of cards from 1 to 3

**

See you on the battlefield



Enough reading, time for some much-wanted action! Get ready to deploy, commander. Let us know what you think of MURAT**. We can’t wait to hear your feedback and comments.

